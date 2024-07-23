Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of teenagers reportedly verbally abused elderly croquet players and kicked their equipment.

The incident happened at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale around 7pm yesterday (Monday, July 22) when teenage girls reportedly harassed older people who were playing croquet.

In a post on a public Facebook group, a witness said: “Tonight in the Whitworth Park Darley Dale a group of five girls between the ages of 15-17 verbally assaulted a group of older ladies and gentlemen playing croquet .

“They not only swore at them multiple times they continued to harass and kick their equipment and were genuinely being horrible people. We stepped in a phoned the police whist receiving a load of abuse.

“I’m posting this as it could be someone’s daughter who was there tonight. It’s the first official day of summer holidays and already I’ve witnessed a group of girls harassing elderly people enjoying their summer. People may say there’s nothing for teenagers to do but as 30 year old women we should all know that this isn’t acceptable in any form.”

After a passer-by contacted the police, officers attended the scene. They have now launched an appeal to local residents.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called at 7.05 pm on Monday 22 July to reports of a group of teenaged girls swearing and being abusive to a group of people in Whitworth Park.

“The caller told us that the girls were around 16 years of age – one of whom had brown hair and was wearing a nude-coloured body suit, while another of the girls had blue hair.

“We would encourage anyone who recognises the description of the girls to get in touch with us with reference 1193-220724.

“Whitworth Park is part of the regular patrol strategy for the area and we would urge anyone who sees any incidents such as this to report it to us so that local officers can be directed to where issues are arising.