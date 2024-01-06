This is the shocking moment a 61-year-old grandfather stabbed a stranger in the neck in a Derbyshire pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Magee launched the unprovoked attack as the victim was sat trying to enjoy a pint at the Standing Order Wetherspoons in Derby city centre on April 6, 2023.

A court heard he approached Nicholas Watkins who was sat on a bar stool and demanded: “Give me some money or I will stab you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chilling CCTV captures the flat-cap wearing grandad plunging the blade into the neck of Mr Watkins during the broad daylight stabbing in front of other drinkers. The 48-year-old was given life-saving treatment by staff and other customers and luckily survived the attack.

This is the terrifying moment Ian Magee stabbied a man in the neck with a pocketknife. Imager: Derbyshire Police / SWNS

Grandfather-of-11 Magee, who had drank "six or seven” pints of cider, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He denied the charge but was convicted at Derby Crown Court by a jury who took less than two hours to find him guilty in November last year.

Magee, of Alvaston, Derbys., was jailed for eight years with an extended four-year licence period at Leicester Crown Court.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Watkins told how he had been left depressed and suffering repeated nightmares about being killed. He said: “This incident has caused me to feel depressed. I don't really go anywhere anymore. I don't go to town or pubs. I don't see the people I used to see anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I was stabbed, I have lost feeling in the jaw area and neck on the left side which is where I was stabbed – and I can't feel my bottom lip or my chin. I have nightmares all the time and I can't sleep at night. I wake up every 5 or 10 minutes. I have been seen to be shaking in my sleep.

Ian Magee launched the unprovoked attack as the victim was sat trying to enjoy a pint at the Standing Order Wetherspoons in Derby city centre on April 6, 2023.

"I dream about being stabbed, I feel a pain in my neck and then I feel like I'm on the floor and then I'm dying and then I am being shook. I don't understand it or why it has happened to me. It has changed my life.”

Temporary Detective Constable Cathryn Mansfield, of Derbyshire Police, said: “This was an utterly appalling attack in the middle of the afternoon in a crowded city centre pub.

“For reasons that only Ian Magee knows he took a knife out his pocket and delivered a potentially fatal stab wound. There was no aggression from his victim and certainly nothing that could have warranted the violence used by Magee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad