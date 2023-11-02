The inquest into the death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks has heard the call she made to police, reporting Michael Sellars for stalking her.

She was worried about what might happen if he lost an appeal over his dismissal from Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite where he worked and lost his job. During the call Gracie described how Sellars was being a “complete weirdo” and she “worried it might happen to someone else”.

She told the call handler: “I want him on file and for you to report it – work says this has happened before and this is the worst that’s happened.I’m worried if it happens to someone else it could be worse – he might actually kidnap someone.”

Four months after making the call, Gracie was stabbed to death by Sellars.