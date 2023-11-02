This is Gracie Spinks’ call to police reporting her stalker – who months later stabbed her to death
She was worried about what might happen if he lost an appeal over his dismissal from Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite where he worked and lost his job. During the call Gracie described how Sellars was being a “complete weirdo” and she “worried it might happen to someone else”.
She told the call handler: “I want him on file and for you to report it – work says this has happened before and this is the worst that’s happened.I’m worried if it happens to someone else it could be worse – he might actually kidnap someone.”
Four months after making the call, Gracie was stabbed to death by Sellars.