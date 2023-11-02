News you can trust since 1855
This is Gracie Spinks’ call to police reporting her stalker – who months later stabbed her to death

The inquest into the death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks has heard the call she made to police, reporting Michael Sellars for stalking her.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
She was worried about what might happen if he lost an appeal over his dismissal from Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite where he worked and lost his job. During the call Gracie described how Sellars was being a “complete weirdo” and she “worried it might happen to someone else”.

She told the call handler: “I want him on file and for you to report it – work says this has happened before and this is the worst that’s happened.I’m worried if it happens to someone else it could be worse – he might actually kidnap someone.”

Four months after making the call, Gracie was stabbed to death by Sellars.

Gracie Spinks called police to report the man who was stalking herGracie Spinks called police to report the man who was stalking her
A police officer who investigated Gracie Spinks’ killer Michael Sellars told an inquest she assessed him as “low risk” throughout and failed to request more information about his previous harassment of work colleagues as this was “not proportionate”.