Thirteen people arrested during police week of ‘proactive action' in Chesterfield

Officers set out to tackle those wanted for crimes including burglary, theft, and drugs offences during the week of action which took place at the end of March.

Four people were remanded to prison during the week which saw a total of 13 arrests made and 42 offences dealt with.

These included a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s arrested during a warrant in Chaucer Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Thirteen people have been arrested during a week of proactive action across the Chesterfield area

Another man in his 30s was voluntarily interviewed on suspicion of producing cannabis after a grow was discovered at a property in Derby Road.

Inspector Kara Simpson, who leads the policing team in Chesterfield, said: “As a local policing team our focus is on dealing with those issues that cause the greatest harm to the communities in Chesterfield.

“Theft, burglary and drugs have an enormous impact on our area and these arrests are an excellent result for the people of Chesterfield.

“We will continue to proactively work to bring those responsible for these types of offences, as well as many others, to justice.

“As a force we rely on information and intelligence being passed on to us from our communities and I would urge anyone with any information that would be useful to my officers to contact the force, in confidence, at any time.”

If you have information about criminal activity in your area you can report it, in confidence, to Derbyshire police on 101 or through the force social media channels.