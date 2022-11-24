'Think twice' about carrying knife urge Derbyshire police after number of blades handed in

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook policing team spoke out after a haul of 10 knives were handed in at Shirebrook Police Station as part of a week-long knife amnesty.

A team spokesman said: “It might be that people have handed in their unwanted knives – which is a good thing – but let's just think outside the box a little here…

“If these had just been thrown away in the bin, or discarded/fly tipped, they could have got into the wrong hands. What if someone had spotted a knife, picked it up and decided to carry this on their person?

A number of knives were handed in to police in Shirebrook.

“The consequences of carrying a bladed article in a public place can carry a custodial sentence of up to four years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.