'Think twice' about carrying knife urge Derbyshire police after number of blades handed in
Neighbourhood police officers have urged people to think about the danger of knives.
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook policing team spoke out after a haul of 10 knives were handed in at Shirebrook Police Station as part of a week-long knife amnesty.
A team spokesman said: “It might be that people have handed in their unwanted knives – which is a good thing – but let's just think outside the box a little here…
“If these had just been thrown away in the bin, or discarded/fly tipped, they could have got into the wrong hands. What if someone had spotted a knife, picked it up and decided to carry this on their person?
“The consequences of carrying a bladed article in a public place can carry a custodial sentence of up to four years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
“Please think twice about what you do when it comes to carrying a knife with you. Is it really worth it? Your actions carry consequences.”