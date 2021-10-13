Thieves, thugs and drink drivers - the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Wesley McGregor, 37, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe: Guilty of failing to comply with post-prison release supervision requirements. Fined £40, made to pay £60 court costs.
Luke Thompson, 36, of Cardinshaw Road, Matlock: Guilty of drug-driving –cannabis. Fined £335, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.
Kerris Thompson, 44, of Walgrove Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while unfit through drugs and drug driving – cocaine. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
John Johnson, 43, of Cordwell Close, Staveley: Guilty of stealing garden furniture worth £1,000 belonging to Staveley Hall. Jailed for 10 weeks due to “horrendous” record for dishonesty offences.
Callum Burroughs, 25, of Oak Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving and driving while uninsured. Banned from driving for 20 months, fined £350, made to pay £35 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Geoff Vickers, 57, of Sherwood Road, Matlock: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed a community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and a one-year restraining order. Made to pay £650 court costs and £95 victim surcharge, fined £60.
Eleanor Ludlam, 44, of Matlock Road, Ashover: Guilty of drink driving - namely 238 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Banned from driving for 25 months, fined £200, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Michael Rymdzionek, 66, of Ridgeway Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of wilfully obstructing an officer. Fined £660, made to pay £205 costs and £66 victim surcharge.
Steven Yates, 35, of Hollis Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with post-prison release supervision requirements. Fined £50.
Joseph Nutt, 18, of Ilkeston Road, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide a blood specimen, causing damage to a garden fence while driving, driving without a licence and uninsured. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Shariq Hussain, 24, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 51 miles per hour. Fined £291, banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Richard Savage, 52, of Adin Avenue, Shuttlewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Banned from driving for six months.
Ethan Gaskin, 32, of Alfreton Road, Codnor, Ripley: Guilty of driving a vehicle with worn tyre tread. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three penalty points.
Kirsty Taylor, 49, of Circular Drive, Renishaw: Guilty of threatening behaviour.Case adjourned pending sentencing.