Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to patients affected by delays after thieves targeted cables used to power hi-tech scanners

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday evening (18 February) at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield when thieves targeted the CT scanner, cutting and stealing the copper wiring that powers the machine.

The loss of power has resulted in delays for 70 patients awaiting their scans and potential diagnoses, including many cancer patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Roberts-Morris, Head of the Service responsible at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We offer our full apologies to our patients who have had to have their important CT scans postponed due to the damage caused to our CT scanner by thieves.

The incident occurred at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield when thieves targeted the CT scanner.

"We are working hard to get the machine back up and running as quickly as possible. With the support of teams and colleagues across Walton Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital, we hope to invite our patients back for their scans towards the end of the week.

“Thank you for your patience and support whilst we repair our machine, and of course, thank you to colleagues working round the clock to ensure our patients don’t face further delays to their care and treatment.

Derbyshire police were called at the time of the incident, but the thieves left the site within minutes. The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward using the police incident number 1228/18022025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CT scanner is part of the purpose-built Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Walton Hospital, which is expected to open in Summer 2025. The CDC will offer thousands of diagnostic tests for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and respiratory issues each year.

Thieves cut and stole the copper wiring that powers the machine. The loss of power has resulted in delays for 70 patients awaiting their scans and potential diagnoses.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “If you notice any suspicious activity around medical facilities, please report it immediately. Your cooperation can help prevent such incidents in the future and ensure that vital medical services remain uninterrupted.

“The public can show their support with our Trust by engaging with the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity, which aims to 'make a difference everyday' beyond what the NHS can provide.”