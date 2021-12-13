Thieves strike at Derbyshire stately home and steal lead from roof of listed building
Police are appealing for information after lead was stripped from the roof of a building in the gardens of a Derbyshire stately home.
Overnight between Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, a quantity of lead was stripped from a building in the gardens of Kedleston Hall.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “It is believed the offenders have come from the direction of Lodge Lane. We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding the theft, and if you do have information, please get in touch.”
Kedleston Hall is a popular Derbyshire tourist attraction. The manor house and its gardens are Grade 1 Listed, having been recognised for their exceptional national, architectural and historical importance.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said the process of returning this building to its former glory will be costly, with the roof now requiring specialist restoration work.