Thieves strike at Derbyshire stately home and steal lead from roof of listed building

The thieves have left the building needing specialist repairs.

Overnight between Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, a quantity of lead was stripped from a building in the gardens of Kedleston Hall.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “It is believed the offenders have come from the direction of Lodge Lane. We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding the theft, and if you do have information, please get in touch.”

Kedleston Hall is a popular Derbyshire tourist attraction. The manor house and its gardens are Grade 1 Listed, having been recognised for their exceptional national, architectural and historical importance.