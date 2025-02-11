Thieves damage roof of Chesterfield primary school to steal lead

A primary school in Old Whittington is appealing for information after incident involving roof damage.

Mary Swanwick Primary and Nursery School at Church Street North was targeted by thieves over the weekend.

The school has shared the following appeal online: “This weekend, someone has been onto our school grounds and taken lead flashing from the school roof, causing a significant amount of damage that needs to be replaced.

“If anyone has any information about this or knows who is involved, we kindly ask that you contact the police as we have logged this with them.”

Derbyshire police have been approached for a comment.