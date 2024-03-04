Thief who assaulted security guard is charged after targeting Boots store in Chesterfield town centre
Officers were patrolling the Chesterfield Town Centre on Friday, March 1, when Boots at Low Pavement made Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team aware over the shop watch radio of a shop theft which had just taken place.
Officers sprung into action and located the man in the town centre with help from CCTV. Officers recovered the stolen Ted Baker gift sets from the male and he was arrested.
Soon he was also identified as the suspect in another shop theft from ASDA and an assault on a female security guard. Simon Condy, of no fixed address, has been charged and remanded for all above offences.
A spokesperson for Newbold Police SNT said: “Chesterfield retail workers and security staff are facing more incidents of violence and abuse each day. This will not be tolerated and any acts of this kind will be dealt with seriously. No one should have to go to work fearing for their safety!”