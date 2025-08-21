Thief banned from shop in Derbyshire town centre after being caught with stolen goods by police
A man has been banned from entering a shop in Ripley for two years after being caught by officers out on patrol.
A spokesperson for the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “A man entered the Co-op store in Derby Road, Ripley, at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 16.
“He filled his shopping basket with a number of items, including alcohol, mayonnaise and a packet of beef, before attempting to leave without making payment.
“Officers patrolling the area were then flagged down by a member of public who told them about the attempted shoplifting.
“We quickly found the suspect and the majority of the stolen items were recovered. The 46-year-old was then handed a notice of exclusion form, banning him from attending the shop for two years up until August 19 2027.
“Officers who made the arrest were part of Operation Shango - our dedicated campaign aimed at cracking down on anti-social behaviour using targeted extra high-visibility patrols.”