These are the streets in Chesterfield town centre with the most reported muggings in the last year

These are the streets where the most thefts from a person were reported, according to data from the police.uk website. Latest figures are for reported crimes on or near to the streets listed between June 2018 and May 2019 and are for the area covered by the Chesterfield town centre policing team. Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 11 people

1. New Beetwell Street Nine muggings reported on or near this street in the last year. other Buy a Photo

2. South Street Eight muggings reported on or near this street in the last year. other Buy a Photo

3. Corporation Street Seven muggings reported on or near this street in the last year. other Buy a Photo

4. Shopping area Seven muggings reported on or near this street in the last year. other Buy a Photo

View more