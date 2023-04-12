News you can trust since 1855
There were 53 Chesterfield burglaries in one month – here are the figures for your area

There were 53 burglaries in Chesterfield in February, with one area being targeted 10 times.

By Ben McVay
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

Pictured below are all the neighbourhoods in the town hit by break-ins in the most up-to-date figures from Derbyshire Police.

The statistics – taken from Police.Uk – are broken down by policing area and show the number of reported break-ins in that area during the month. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

The figures for your area

1. 53 Chesterfield burglaries in one month

The figures for your area Photo: Pixabay

Three reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Three reports Photo: Google

Two reports

3. Staveley

Two reports Photo: Google

Eight reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Eight reports Photo: Google

