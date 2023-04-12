There were 53 Chesterfield burglaries in one month – here are the figures for your area
There were 53 burglaries in Chesterfield in February, with one area being targeted 10 times.
Pictured below are all the neighbourhoods in the town hit by break-ins in the most up-to-date figures from Derbyshire Police.
The statistics – taken from Police.Uk – are broken down by policing area and show the number of reported break-ins in that area during the month. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4