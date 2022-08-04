The north Derbyshire streets where police have raided cannabis grows

The crops range from small-scale operations yielding street profits of £2,500 to industrial conspiracies producing up to 100 plants.
Police warn the grows pose a high risk of electrical fires and urge residents to look out for the following signs that someone is growing cannabis:
- Bright lights on during the daytime
- Fans can be heard all throughout the day
- Strong smells of cannabis
- Blinds/curtains closed all day
The north Derbyshire streets where cultivators have been raided
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Stand Road, Newbold
Hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered on the second floor of a building on Stand Road, Newbold, on July 21.
Police say the area of the building where the grow was found was separate to the two businesses located on the ground floor – with neither having any involvement with the second floor.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Langwith
The daft cannabis growers behind this haul - found at a property in Langwith - used garlic in an attempt to mask the overpowering stench of their yield.
Officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said: ”You may have also noticed garlic bulbs hanging by the door – garlic may keep the vampires away but it certainly won't keep Shirebrook SNT away.”
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Sunny Springs, Stonegravels
Such was the searing heat coming from growing gear surrounding this dangerous cultivation on Sunny Springs, Stonegravels, that walls were hot to the touch. Officers said the crop - uncovered on June 29 - spanned two floors. The plants were seized and destroyed but no arrests were made.
Photo: Derbyshire Police