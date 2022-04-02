If you're on Twitter, you can follow Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit via @DerbyshireRPU.

The latest incidents attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit - including a driver three times the limit and uninsured cars

It's been a busy couple of days for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:40 pm

Check out the latest Tweets from @DerbyshireRPU below.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

DPRU tweeted: "Ripley. No insurance. No car. #Seized"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

DRPU tweeted: "Alfreton. Audi TT driver crashes in to parked Vauxhall then tries to drive away but car won't move. Blows nearly three times the drink drive limit. Arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

DRPU tweeted: "A38 Coxbench. 22 plate Cupra fresh out the showroom. Rear ended by Honda driver not paying attention in slowing traffic. Stay alert. #DriveToArrive"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

On Twitter, DRPU tweeted: "Derby. Driver of this Nissan Almera wanted on suspicion of harassment of ex partner. Allegedly climbed up her drainpipe earlier in the night. Spotted, fails to stop, drives dangerously and then crashes. Arrested. #Crime #ProtectingTheVulnerable"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

