The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Chris Brown, 18, of Hazel Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while disqualified and uninsured and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Suspension period of previous 16 week jail term extended by three months – from 12 months to 15 months. Fined £300, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Ben Moffatt, 20, of George Street, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging a BMW to the value of £2,217, a Mitsubishi Eclipse to the value of £1,700 and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Made to pay £2,000 compensation, £100 fine, £300 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.

Harriet Haslam, 33, of Green Farm Close, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Adjourned for sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Luke Haughton, 30, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of entering as a trespasser part of a building - namely Littlemore Centre, Newbold, Chesterfield, with intent to steal. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Anthony Haywood, 37, of Dale View Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Guilty of two counts of breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Matthew Nicholson, 27, of Farnon Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Grigore Somnic, 23, of Edward Walk, New Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 52 miles per hour. Fined £392, made to pay £39 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Ashley Arundell, 30, of Clarendon Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while banned, uninsured and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks due to seriousness of offence - having five convictions for driving while disqualified. Also made to pay £152 victim surcharge, banned from driving for 10 months.

Deborah Wilson, 42, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 44 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £620 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.

John Wood, 45, of Springfield Rise, Matlock: Guilty of causing harassment, alarm or distress to another on a train, using threatening behaviour and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty at Derby Railway Station. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.