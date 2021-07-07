The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Below is a round-up of the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Chris Brown, 18, of Hazel Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while disqualified and uninsured and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Suspension period of previous 16 week jail term extended by three months – from 12 months to 15 months. Fined £300, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for two years.
Ben Moffatt, 20, of George Street, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of damaging a BMW to the value of £2,217, a Mitsubishi Eclipse to the value of £1,700 and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Made to pay £2,000 compensation, £100 fine, £300 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.
Harriet Haslam, 33, of Green Farm Close, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Adjourned for sentence.
Luke Haughton, 30, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of entering as a trespasser part of a building - namely Littlemore Centre, Newbold, Chesterfield, with intent to steal. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Anthony Haywood, 37, of Dale View Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Guilty of two counts of breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Matthew Nicholson, 27, of Farnon Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Grigore Somnic, 23, of Edward Walk, New Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 52 miles per hour. Fined £392, made to pay £39 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.
Ashley Arundell, 30, of Clarendon Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while banned, uninsured and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks due to seriousness of offence - having five convictions for driving while disqualified. Also made to pay £152 victim surcharge, banned from driving for 10 months.
Deborah Wilson, 42, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 44 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £620 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.
John Wood, 45, of Springfield Rise, Matlock: Guilty of causing harassment, alarm or distress to another on a train, using threatening behaviour and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty at Derby Railway Station. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
George Bettison, of Gray Fallow, South Normanton: Guilty of driving above the alcohol limit - 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £500, £50 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Licence endorsed with 10 points.