The Football Fraudster who was the subject of a Netflix documentary is back behind bars thanks to Derbyshire Constabulary – after he fled to the US.

Medi Abalimba scammed thousands of pounds from his victims, which included Thierry Henry’s ex-wife and a Love Island contestant, after posing as a Premier League footballer, tricking them into funding his lavish lifestyle of luxury hotels, helicopter trips and worldwide travel.

He became a worldwide name after a Netflix documentary heard from the Arsenal striker’s former wife Claire Merry as well as star of the ITV reality show Georgia Steel on how they had been duped by Abalimba.

The 35-year-old, who has previously lived in Derby, had been convicted of fraud on a number of occasions, including scamming a city taxi company of nearly £10k.

Following his most recent conviction, where he was jailed for four years and two months, Abalimba fled the UK in early 2023, breaching the conditions of his licence.

Intelligence showed that he had travelled abroad, and Derbyshire Constabulary was asked to help track him down.

PC Sarah Baker, who works in the force’s International Liaison Office which specialises in tracking down foreign national offenders, worked with countries around the world in a bid to trace Abalimba, discovering that he had changed his name to Michi Jordan and was travelling on a new passport.

Working with police forces across the globe, as well as Homeland Security in the USA, Abalimba was once again in cuffs.

PC Baker said: “Given his extensive offending there was a real concern that, armed with a new name, he could begin targeting new victims.

“However, the USA takes seriously foreign nationals who have not declared their criminal convictions, and he was quickly located and arrested by US authorities.”

Following his arrest he was extradited back to the UK on January 28, 2025 where he was arrested the following day and recalled to prison - where he will remain until October 2026.

PC Baker said: “Abalimba lives a life filled with deception and even after serving prison sentences, his fraudulent activities have continued.

“It has been a lengthy process to track him down and ensure he is brought back to the UK but I am pleased that we have now managed to achieve this thanks to work with a number of international law enforcement agencies.

“I’m grateful to all those who have helped with tracking him down and ensuring that he is once again behind bars and cannot cause further misery to unsuspecting victims.”