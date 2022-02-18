The faces of criminals jailed since January for serious Derbyshire crimes

3. Declan Webster

Webster, 33, was jailed for 16 months for ploughing his car into an HGV at Whittington Moor Roundabout while drunkenly racing with brothers Robert and Michael Bower. Derby Crown Court heard Webster, of Spital Lane, had his partner and three-year-old son in the car at the time. Judge Robert Egbuna told Webster: "How they managed to survive is a miracle." Robert and Michael Bower were jailed for 14 months and 12 months respectively.

Photo: Derbyshire Police