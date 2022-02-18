The faces of criminals jailed since January for serious Derbyshire crimes

Their offences include sexual offences, burglary, arson and dangerous driving.
One notorious case saw a Chesterfield man jailed for 16 months after crashing his car into an HGV while drunkenly racing two other defendants at speeds of up to 80mph.
His three-year-old child and partner were in the car at the time.
Turner, 61, was jailed for 22 months after he was caught using a customer’s car left at the garage where he worked to burgle a cafe.
Derby Crown Court heard the long-term heroin user had an “appalling” record of 57 convictions for 235 offences. “Habitual offender” Turner, of Oakamoor Close, Chesterfield, also had a staggering 25 previous convictions for driving while banned.
2. Angel Fury
Fury, 53, was jailed for five years after setting fire to his Chesterfield flat - causing £40,000 damage and the building's evacuation.
Derby Crown Court heard Fury, of Lansdowne Road, was “considerably under the influence of alcohol”, having drunk “a lot of brandy” and “six litres of strong cider”.
Judge Jonathan Bennett handed him an extended sentence of eight years - “to protect the public in future”.
3. Declan Webster
Webster, 33, was jailed for 16 months for ploughing his car into an HGV at Whittington Moor Roundabout while drunkenly racing with brothers Robert and Michael Bower. Derby Crown Court heard Webster, of Spital Lane, had his partner and three-year-old son in the car at the time. Judge Robert Egbuna told Webster: "How they managed to survive is a miracle."
Robert and Michael Bower were jailed for 14 months and 12 months respectively.
4. Reece Wilde
Wilde, 27, was jailed for four years and nine months for biting part of another man's ear off following a row outside Einstein’s in Holywell Street, Chesterfield.
Before fleeing the scene after the attack, Wilde, of Adlam Way, Totley, also called the victim a homophobic name.
