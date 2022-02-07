The Chesterfield areas where the most crimes were recorded

The latest crime statistics have been released from data submitted by Derbyshire Police and published online at police.uk
The data set covers the month of November 2021, the latest figures available for Derbyshire Constabulary.
1. Whittington and Barrow Hill
69 crimes - with 26 reports of violence and sexual offences, 15 of antisocial behaviour and 10 public order.
The road with the most reported crimes was Oak Bank Avenue, with five reports.
2. Staveley
32 crimes - with 15 reports of violence and sexual offences, six of antisocial behaviour and three criminal damage and arson.
The road with the most reported crimes was Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, with six reports.
3. Bolsover and Shuttlewood
90 crimes - with 55 reports of violence and sexual offences, 17 of antisocial behaviour and four criminal damage and arson.
The road with the most reported crimes was Houfton Road, Bolsover, with six reports.
4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton
58 crimes - with 23 reports of violence and sexual offences, 19 of antisocial behaviour and three theft.
The road with the most reported crimes was Markham Lane, Duckmanton, with seven reports.
