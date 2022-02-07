November 2021

The Chesterfield areas where the most crimes were recorded

Police figures show Dunston, Moor and St Helen's had the most crimes reported in November 2021, with 197 crimes – 71 reports of violence and sexual offences and 48 of antisocial behaviour.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:28 pm

The latest crime statistics have been released from data submitted by Derbyshire Police and published online at police.uk

The data set covers the month of November 2021, the latest figures available for Derbyshire Constabulary.

1. Whittington and Barrow Hill

69 crimes - with 26 reports of violence and sexual offences, 15 of antisocial behaviour and 10 public order. The road with the most reported crimes was Oak Bank Avenue, with five reports.

Photo: Google

2. Staveley

32 crimes - with 15 reports of violence and sexual offences, six of antisocial behaviour and three criminal damage and arson. The road with the most reported crimes was Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, with six reports.

Photo: Google

3. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

90 crimes - with 55 reports of violence and sexual offences, 17 of antisocial behaviour and four criminal damage and arson. The road with the most reported crimes was Houfton Road, Bolsover, with six reports.

Photo: Google

4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton

58 crimes - with 23 reports of violence and sexual offences, 19 of antisocial behaviour and three theft. The road with the most reported crimes was Markham Lane, Duckmanton, with seven reports.

Photo: Google

