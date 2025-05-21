GCSE results in the core subjects of English and maths are one of the key measures of secondary school performance.

As pupils across the country are sitting their GCSE exams, we looked at the percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above (similar to high grade or low grade B in the old grading) in English and maths across Derbyshire secondary schools.

The data includes the latest 2024 results published by the Department for Education.

The list below shows 20 schools in Derbyshire with the lowest percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths.

We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted reports.

The ranking does not include special and private schools.

1 . The 20 worst performing Derbyshire secondary schools in 2025 - according to GCSE English and Maths results Here are Derbyshire secondary schools with the worst English and Maths GCSE scores.

2 . Shirebrook Academy Shirebrook Academy saw 39.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, 20th worst result in the county. The school, which had 168 KS4 students, has been rated as 'requires Improvement' by Ofsted since 2019.

3 . St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy, Glossop St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy in Glossop, with 111 students at the end of KS4 had a 39.6% of pupils achieving a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs in the 2023/24 school year. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in October 2021.