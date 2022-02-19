Officers reported finding heroin, cannabis, a lock knife, designer clothing, and a substantial amount of cash.

All ten were charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine – with all four women and four of the men remanded to prison.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright said: “During this series of warrants officers have recovered a quantity of heroin that, had it not been found, was destined for sale on the streets of our town.

Ten people have been charged with alleged county lines drug offences following warrants in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

“As a force we will not tolerate the harm that drug dealing brings to our communities, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Equally as important is to ensure that those vulnerable people who are targeted by county lines gangs are given the help they need and we are working closely with partner organisations, including Chesterfield Borough Council, to ensure that we help give them the support they need.”

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s positive news for our communities that officers have been able to make these arrests and prevented these drugs from being sold in our town.

“We are continuing to support officers in their efforts, whilst also making sure vulnerable people get the support to break the cycle of abuse.

“If you think county lines drug dealing may be happening in your area, please report it as soon as you can. Any information you can share will help to protect vulnerable people, as well as preventing the sale of drugs in our communities.”

Derbyshire Police says that the ten people were involved in county lines activity after warrants were also issued in Sheffield.

County lines offenses are typically when drug dealers in major cities establish supply networks for the sale of drugs in smaller towns and rural areas, typically exploiting young and vulnerable residents to carry, store or sell drugs.

If you have information about drug dealing in your area then you can contact the Derbyshire Police on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.