Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a group of youths had broken into the Midland Railway Centre at Butterley.

A force spokesperson said: “The group had recorded themselves and posted the video to TikTok – with members of the public and volunteers from the railway seeing the video and reporting it to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers arrived quickly and found five teenagers had broken into one of the carriages, smashing a window to gain entry.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a group of youths had broken into the Midland Railway Centre at Butterley.

“A teenage boy was arrested at the scene and admitted damaging the window. A teenage girl was arrested for assaulting a police officer – which she has also admitted.

“Both of the cases will now be reviewed by the youth justice team, a service that helps to prevent young people reoffending.”

PC John Bailey, from the local Ripley policing team, added: “I would like to thank the members of the public who saw the video and immediately reported it to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those calls meant that we could arrive quickly and located those responsible.

Two youths were arrested following the incident.