Teens arrested after breaking into Derbyshire heritage centre and posting video on TikTok – with one youth assaulting a police officer
Earlier this month, Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a group of youths had broken into the Midland Railway Centre at Butterley.
A force spokesperson said: “The group had recorded themselves and posted the video to TikTok – with members of the public and volunteers from the railway seeing the video and reporting it to us.
“Officers arrived quickly and found five teenagers had broken into one of the carriages, smashing a window to gain entry.
“A teenage boy was arrested at the scene and admitted damaging the window. A teenage girl was arrested for assaulting a police officer – which she has also admitted.
“Both of the cases will now be reviewed by the youth justice team, a service that helps to prevent young people reoffending.”
PC John Bailey, from the local Ripley policing team, added: “I would like to thank the members of the public who saw the video and immediately reported it to us.
“Those calls meant that we could arrive quickly and located those responsible.
“I would also ask that parents and guardians reiterate to the children in their care about the risks to their own safety, as well as their future prospects, of being involved in this type of behaviour.”