Teenagers jump out of car and injure two men during assault in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for information after two men were assaulted in Duffield.

The incident happened on Donald Hawley Way at about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 25, when two men were approached and confronted by three other men or boys who were in a vehicle.

Members of the group then began assaulting the two victims before fleeing the scene. One of the victims suffered injuries to his face and the other had an injury to his elbow.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “One of the suspects is described as being about 18-years-old, with a short haircut and about 6ft tall. The driver of the vehicle is described as having a thin build, had facial hair, and was about 17-years-old.

"A third man or boy was present but is not understood to have taken part in the attack.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below and quote incident number 25*304267:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.