Police were called to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Nottingham Road in Tansley, near Matlock, shortly after 8am this morning (April 29).

At the scene, a woman in her late teens was found to have sustained a serious injury to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Nottingham Road, Tansley (google)