Teenager taken to hospital with injuries following assault by man in white Audi A4 near Chesterfield
The victim was walking along Woodford Way in Barrow Hill, near Chesterfield, when he was assaulted by a man who was a passenger in a white Audi A4 between 10pm and 10.35 pm on Friday, August 30.
The boy suffered injuries to his chest which required hospital treatment.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
Anyone who has any information that can assist, is asked contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*520884:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.