Teenager taken to hospital – as four other teenagers arrested after assault in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and three 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of assault. The 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. One of the 15-year-olds has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. All remain in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are aware of a video showing this incident reportedly being shared on social media ane they encourage anyone who sees the video not to share it but to contact the force.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is urged to contact police using any of the methods below, quoting the reference 24*196652:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101