Teenager taken to hospital – as four other teenagers arrested after assault in Derbyshire town

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault in Ilkeston.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and three 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of assault. The 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. One of the 15-year-olds has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. All remain in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are aware of a video showing this incident reportedly being shared on social media ane they encourage anyone who sees the video not to share it but to contact the force.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.
Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is urged to contact police using any of the methods below, quoting the reference 24*196652:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.