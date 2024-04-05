Teenager taken to hospital – as four other teenagers arrested after assault in Derbyshire town
Officers were called to reports of a fight in Critchley Street at around 8.20pm on Thursday 4 April. A teenager suffered a swollen lip, cut to the head and grazes and was taken to hospital.
A 14-year-old girl and three 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of assault. The 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. One of the 15-year-olds has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. All remain in police custody.
Officers are aware of a video showing this incident reportedly being shared on social media ane they encourage anyone who sees the video not to share it but to contact the force.
Anyone who has any information on the incident is urged to contact police using any of the methods below, quoting the reference 24*196652:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.