An 18-year-old who died following a stabbing in Ilkeston has been named by police.

Officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a man collapsed in Heanor Road, Ilkeston, at 8.20 pm on Saturday, December 28.

Noah Smedley was found with injuries consistent with being stabbed and died at the scene just before 9 pm.

Five 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released and no further action is being taken and another 16-year-old girl, arrested for the same offence has been released on bail.

An 18-year-old who died following a stabbing in Ilkeston has been named by police as Noah Smedley. (Photo courtesy of Noah's family)

A further boy, aged 17 has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, taking the total number arrested to eight.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the methods below and quoting reference number 24*767926.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up which can be used to pass information and submit footage.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.