Teenager sexually assaulted near main stage at Y Not festival in Derbyshire
The incident saw the teenager sexually assaulted by a man near the main stage while The Kooks were playing on the Friday night of the event.
The teenager was helped by the woman who led her away from the area but then left without providing her details. Officers urgently need to speak with her as a potential witness to the incident.
The woman is described as being in her forties with a Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire accent. She had shoulder-length dark hair with a fringe and was wearing circular sunglasses and a black blouse/dress to her lower thighs.
Anyone who can recognise the woman described, or has any information about the incident that can assist officers, is urged to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 24*459990 via the force Website – use the online contact form or by phoning 101.