Teenager remains in hospital following serious assault in Derbyshire
A teenager remains in hospital this morning in a stable condition after reports of a serious assault in Derby city centre.
Officers were called to St Peter's Street, Derby just before 12.30 pm on Wednesday, May 10, where a 16-year-old boy was found to have suffered a number of wounds.
Scenes were put in place on Forman Street, St Peter’s Street and Macklin Street to allow for early enquiries and searches to take place.
Patrols are being carried out in the city centre and there will be an increased police presence in the area.
The street was busy around that time and detectives would like to speak to a number of people seen in the area who haven’t yet come forward.
Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000282566:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.