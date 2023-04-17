Teenager left with fractured skull after Chesterfield pub assault

The incident took place at Beach and Groove bar at Stephenson Place in Chesterfield, on Sunday, April 9, between 1.30am and 2am.

A man in his late teens has been left with a fractured skull.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the bar at the time and has any information that can assist them in their investigation.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a Chesterfield pub that left a man in his late teens with a fractured skull.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101