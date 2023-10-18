Teenager in hospital with serious injuries as another teen arrested after Vauxhall Corsa collides with wall near Chesterfield
One teenager has been arrested and another remains in hospital after a car collided with a wall last night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to a report of a collision in Matlock Road, Kelstedge near Ashover at 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 17.
A silver Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a dry stone wall, taking down part of a residential property. The vehicle then slid for about 50 meters and came to rest on its side on the opposite carriageway.
One man, in his late teens, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Another man, aged in his late teens, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.