One teenager has been arrested and another remains in hospital after a car collided with a wall last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to a report of a collision in Matlock Road, Kelstedge near Ashover at 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 17.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a dry stone wall, taking down part of a residential property. The vehicle then slid for about 50 meters and came to rest on its side on the opposite carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, in his late teens, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.