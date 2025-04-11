Teenager in hospital with serious injuries and two teenagers arrested – after incident leaves Derbyshire Sainsbury's store and petrol station closed
Officers were called to reports that a teenager was seriously assaulted at a Sainsbury’s petrol station at Kingsway Retail Park in Derby just before 8 pm yesterday (Thursday, April 10).
Both the Sainsbury’s store and the petrol station were closed and police urged the public to avoid the area.
Today (Friday, April 11) Derbyshire police confirmed that a teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault and his family are aware.
Two boys teenaged boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Both the store and petrol station have since re-opened, however a scene remains in place and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time – in particular anyone who has any dashcam footage from the petrol station and car park at around 8 pm.
Anyone who has any information which may be able to assist police with enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*208509:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.