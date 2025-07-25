Teenager found guilty of murder after “brutally” stabbing 18-year-old with Rambo knife in Derbyshire town

A “callous and calculating” teenager has been convicted of murder after he “brutally” stabbed an 18-year-old in the chest with a Rambo knife in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing an 18-year-old with a Rambo knife in what was described as ‘an utterly pointless killing’ in Ilkeston last December.

Noah Smedley had met up with a group of teenagers, including 17-year-old Charles Hartle, on the evening of December 28 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while later, Hartle who is now 18, fatally stabbed the teenager. The court heard how Hartle, who had an ‘unhealthy interest in knives’, went with friends to buy cannabis from Noah that evening.

Hartle will appear at Derby Crown Court again on August 22 for sentencing.

Hartle’s friends, who were unaware of his intentions and provided eye-witness testimony in the case, said that all were in good spirits at the meeting.

They explained how Hartle had initially stayed slightly back from the rest of the group and did not acknowledge Noah. Shortly before the group were about to leave, Hartle began edging closer to him.

He then stepped forward, as Noah went to give him a ‘fist-pump’ goodbye, pulled a balaclava over his face, grinned, and pulled a Rambo knife from his waistband – before plunging it into the 18-year-old’s chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartle, who liked to go by the nickname ‘Lil Cee’, then fled and went to meet his girlfriend at a house party. Witnesses at the party saw him confess to her and produce the knife – which has never been recovered.

Hartle then travelled to Derby city centre in an attempt to distance himself from the scene. Officers were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm, where Noah was found by members of the public. Despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died just before 9.00pm.

In the hours after Noah’s murder, Hartle disposed of his clothing, the murder weapon, and phone before eventually handing himself in at Ilkeston Police Station.

One witness also described Hartle as someone who ‘wanted to be a gang member’, who had photos of himself in a balaclava and was known to carry knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartle, of Station Road, Stanley, was found guilty of murdering Noah after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

A total of eight people were arrested in connection with the police investigation, and Hartle was charged on December 31.

The other seven people were all subsequently released without charge.

Detective Constable Emma Barnes-Marriott, officer in the case, said: “Noah was an unarmed teenager, who was simply meeting with friends on the night Charles Hartle decided to end his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Noah did not threaten Hartle and showed nothing but friendliness towards him that evening, and yet he was brutally murdered.

“Charles Hartle is a callous and calculating young man, who has shown no recognition or remorse for taking another teenager’s life.

“He carried a knife with the intention to use it, over what appears to be a petty disagreement that only he was aware of, and a sense of bravado.

“I’d like to thank Noah’s family for their support during our investigation and the trial. No family should have to go through the ordeal of losing a loved one, especially at such a young age, and to have to relive their last moments at trial is an additional blow that Hartle could have spared them from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, despite overwhelming evidence, he remained silent and refused to take responsibility for Noah’s murder.

“I know that nothing will bring Noah back but hope that today’s verdict has provided his family with some comfort that justice has been done.”

Hartle will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on August 22.