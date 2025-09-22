Teenager charged with murder in connection with fatal stabbing in Derbyshire
A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of Dale Martin in Derby. The 21-year-old died after a late-night incident in Stenson Road, Littleover, in June 2025.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, September 19 and has now been charged with murder.
“He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 20.
“The teenager is the seventh person to be charged with murder in connection with the death of Dale, who was known to his family and friends as DJ. Two women have also been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.”