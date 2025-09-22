Teenager charged with murder in connection with fatal stabbing in Derbyshire

Police have confirmed that a teenager has been charged with murder – in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of Dale Martin in Derby. The 21-year-old died after a late-night incident in Stenson Road, Littleover, in June 2025.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, September 19 and has now been charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 20.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that another person has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing.

“The teenager is the seventh person to be charged with murder in connection with the death of Dale, who was known to his family and friends as DJ. Two women have also been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.”