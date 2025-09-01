Teenager charged with criminal damage and another arrested on suspicion of assault after disorder near Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police have been investigating an incident of disorder which took place in Pullman Close, Staveley – between 8.00pm and 8.45pm on Sunday, August 24.
A force spokesperson said: “A teenage girl has now been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident.
“In addition, a teenage boy has also been charged with causing criminal damage and is due to appear at youth court in Chesterfield in October.
“Neither can be identified for legal reasons. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
We are aware that videos and pictures reportedly showing the incident have been circulating on social media. Officers would ask that members of the public please refrain from sharing the footage or commenting on it as legal proceedings are now active.”
Members of the public can send any footage of the incident directly to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident numbers 25*499032 and 25*499034: