Teenager charged following assault in Derbyshire which left boy, 16, with serious head injuries

A teenager has been charged following an assault in Middleton-by-Wirksworth which left a 16-year-old boy with serious head injuries.

The assault happened on Tuesday, November 13.

The village of Middleton-by-Wirksworth.

The 16-year-old boy remains seriously ill in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Wirksworth, who had previously been arrested and released under investigation, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Another 17-year-old boy from Middleton-by-Wirksworth was charged in January with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and both will appear at Chesterfield Youth Court on March 26.

