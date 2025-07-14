Teenager charged as 15-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in Derbyshire

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of an incident in Sunnydale Park at around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 12.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four teenagers arrested in connection with the incident have now been released on bail as investigations continue.

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Derby.

A fifth teenager, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 14 July).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Sunnydale Park area and may have witnessed the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help officers with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 789 of 12 July:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.