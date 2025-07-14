Teenager charged as 15-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in Derbyshire
Officers were called to reports of an incident in Sunnydale Park at around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 12.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Four teenagers arrested in connection with the incident have now been released on bail as investigations continue.
A fifth teenager, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 14 July).
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Sunnydale Park area and may have witnessed the incident.”
Anyone who can help officers with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 789 of 12 July:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.