Teenager attacked by man and woman at park in Derbyshire town – as police launch witness appeal
The incident occurred between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, March 30 – at the Gladstone Recreational Ground off Berle Avenue, Heanor.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a boy in his late teens was assaulted by a man and a woman. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force.”
You can report any information to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000183821:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.