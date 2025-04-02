Teenager attacked by man and woman at park in Derbyshire town – as police launch witness appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was attacked by two people in a Derbyshire town – with police urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and aid their investigation.

The incident occurred between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, March 30 – at the Gladstone Recreational Ground off Berle Avenue, Heanor.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a boy in his late teens was assaulted by a man and a woman. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force.”

You can report any information to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000183821:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.