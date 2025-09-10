Teenager arrested for 10 offences in Derbyshire town after police chase on stolen moped led to drugs discovery
Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling South Normanton yesterday (Tuesday, September 9) when they sighted a suspicious moped.
A team spokesperson said: “The driver then attempted to make off from officers but was cornered in the car park at Tesco, Alfreton. The driver fled on foot but was detained by officers with the help of members of the public.
“The bike was examined on scene and determined to have been stolen in Ilkeston within the past few weeks.
“The driver was searched and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs were located. A search of an address was completed and further items, including suspected Class C drugs and a suspected zombie knife, were located.”
The driver, a 17-year-old from Alfreton, was arrested on suspicion of:
Theft of a motor vehicle
Dangerous driving
Failing to stop for police
Failing to provide a specimen of saliva for drug testing
Driving a vehicle otherwise in accordance with licence
Driving without insurance
Assaulting an emergency worker
Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs
Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs
Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
The male remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue. If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000509762:
