Teenager arrested for 10 offences in Derbyshire town after police chase on stolen moped led to drugs discovery

A teenager was arrested in a Derbyshire town for a series of offences after leading officers on a police chase – with drugs and a weapon discovered at an address.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling South Normanton yesterday (Tuesday, September 9) when they sighted a suspicious moped.

A team spokesperson said: “The driver then attempted to make off from officers but was cornered in the car park at Tesco, Alfreton. The driver fled on foot but was detained by officers with the help of members of the public.

“The bike was examined on scene and determined to have been stolen in Ilkeston within the past few weeks.

A teenager was taken into custody by officers.

“The driver was searched and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs were located. A search of an address was completed and further items, including suspected Class C drugs and a suspected zombie knife, were located.”

The driver, a 17-year-old from Alfreton, was arrested on suspicion of:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Dangerous driving

Failing to stop for police

Failing to provide a specimen of saliva for drug testing

Driving a vehicle otherwise in accordance with licence

Driving without insurance

Assaulting an emergency worker

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs

Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The male remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue. If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000509762:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.