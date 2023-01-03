On December 29 Newbold SNT attended an address on Catherine Street, Chesterfield which resulted in Gentian Sefa, aged 19, being arrested for drug offences, the illegal abstraction of electricity and cultivation of cannabis after a grow was located in the property.

Sefa has since been charged and remanded to court for these offences. This discovery follows on from four other cannabis grows that have been found in Chesterfield this month.

Sergeant Matt Adams, who leads the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “The negative impact that drugs and drug related crime can have on communities should not be underestimated and is something which we take very seriously.

“We will always investigate and act on information we receive, where appropriate, as we work to target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug activity and I would like to thank residents and community members for their continued support. Cannabis grows pose a serious risk, particularly when residential properties are used, with electricity sources often bypassed in an illegal and dangerous manner, with serious fires caused as a result.”

There are a number of signs that may indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area.

These include:

• Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

• Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?

• Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

• Have you never seen those living inside the address?

• Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?

If you believe a cannabis grow may be in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send us private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – use crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

• Phone – call 101