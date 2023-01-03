News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Teenager arrested as cannabis grow found in Chesterfield house

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was found in a Chesterfield house.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:57am

On December 29 Newbold SNT attended an address on Catherine Street, Chesterfield which resulted in Gentian Sefa, aged 19, being arrested for drug offences, the illegal abstraction of electricity and cultivation of cannabis after a grow was located in the property.

Sefa has since been charged and remanded to court for these offences. This discovery follows on from four other cannabis grows that have been found in Chesterfield this month.

Hide Ad

Sergeant Matt Adams, who leads the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “The negative impact that drugs and drug related crime can have on communities should not be underestimated and is something which we take very seriously.

Officers attended an address on Catherine Street, Chesterfield which resulted in 19 year old man, Gentian Sefa, being arrested for drug offences, the illegal abstraction of electricity and cultivation of cannabis after a grow was located in the property.
Most Popular

“We will always investigate and act on information we receive, where appropriate, as we work to target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug activity and I would like to thank residents and community members for their continued support. Cannabis grows pose a serious risk, particularly when residential properties are used, with electricity sources often bypassed in an illegal and dangerous manner, with serious fires caused as a result.”

There are a number of signs that may indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area.

Hide Ad

These include:

• Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

Hide Ad

• Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?

• Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

Hide Ad

• Have you never seen those living inside the address?

• Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?

Hide Ad

If you believe a cannabis grow may be in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send us private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Hide Ad

• Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – use crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Hide Ad

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.