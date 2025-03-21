Teenager arrested after woman attacked near Chesterfield – as police launch appeal to trace two witnesses

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a woman was reportedly attacked near Chesterfield – with Derbyshire Police attempting to locate two women who were at the scene of the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was assaulted by a youth on the Five Pits Trail in Holmewood, near to the Tibshelf Road entrance, at around 6.45pm on Thursday, March 20.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody. After the alleged assault two females, who were walking along the trail, were spoken to by the woman and her boyfriend. They were described as possibly being mother and daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The older woman was approximately 40 years old, white, and was wearing a winter coat and leggings. Her hair was brown and worn in a ponytail. The younger female was shorter, white, and was wearing a puffer coat and leggings. She also had light brown hair.

Officers have called for anyone with information to come forward.

“After the conversation took place, they are believed to have carried on walking and turned left towards Holmewood.”

Officers wish to speak to the two women described above, as they may be able to assist with their enquiries. Those with further information that might aid the investigation are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*162530: