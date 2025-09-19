Teenager arrested after drugs raid at Derbyshire property uncovers ‘large-scale cannabis grow’

A ‘large-scale cannabis grow’ was discovered at the address.

A drugs raid in Derbyshire saw a teenager arrested after officers discovered a ‘large-scale cannabis grow’ spread across several rooms inside the property.

A cannabis factory that was set up inside a bungalow on a quiet street in Eckington has been dismantled – after safer neighbourhood officers executed a warrant at a property in Staniforth Avenue earlier this week.

After a few gentle knocks with the ‘big red key’, the team burst inside and found a large-scale grow spread across multiple rooms.

They also found a 19-year-old man hiding up in the loft space, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of producing the class B controlled drug.

The operation was launched after numerous reports of strange activity at the bungalow, including unusual construction, visitors at odd times of day and a telltale sickly-sweet smell in the air.

The raid was part of continued efforts across Derbyshire to disrupt and dismantle illegal drug supply on our streets.

Sergeant David Wilson, who leads the safer neighbourhood teams involved in the warrant, said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and free from the harm caused by drugs activity.

“We know that drugs can have a devastating impact, not just on individuals but on families, neighbourhoods and the wider community.

“We want to reassure you: when you tell us something, we act. Whether it's suspicious behaviour, unusual smells, frequent visitors at odd hours, or anything else that doesn’t sit right – your information matters. Even the smallest detail can help us build a clearer picture and take meaningful action.

“You can speak to us in confidence, or you can report anonymously through CrimeStoppers. However you choose to reach out, please know that your voice helps us protect our streets. We’re here, we’re listening, and we’re acting. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”