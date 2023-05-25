News you can trust since 1855
A teenaged boy has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th May 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read

The incident, footage of which has been widely shared online, happened in Donington Drive, Sunny Hill, at about 4pm on Monday 22 May.

A 39-year-old woman was walking along the pavement with her dog when a Volkswagen Golf struck them and a lamppost. The woman and the dog were left shaken but not seriously injured.

Last night, Derbyshire police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.