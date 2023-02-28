The incident happened at Bass’ Recreation Ground just before 6pm on Sunday, February 26.

A group of young people approached the 17-year-old victim and demanded his bag before he was stabbed in the leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy made his way to the bus station where paramedics attended and treated him. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A teenager has been arrested after a boy was stabbed during a robbery at a park in Derby. The incident happened at Bass’ Recreation Ground just before 6pm on Sunday, February 26.

A 15-year-old boy from Derby has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, GBH, and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*121546:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101