Officers investigating an assault in Glossop are appealing for help to trace a number of potential witnesses who were in the area at the time.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, when a teenager was assaulted as she walked through a car park in Waterside, Hadfield.

Police are aware that there were a number of people walking, running and driving in the area at the time and they are keen to speak to them as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to a woman with a small child who was walking a white dog.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Woolley Bridge Road, Brosscroft and Waterside between 6pm and 7pm and who has dashcam footage.

The suspect is described as being a white man who was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark hooded top and black trainers with white on them.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 574 of 19 March:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.