Teenage girl approached by two men in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal after a girl was approached by two men in Bolsover.
At just before 7.50pm on Saturday, December 3 officers received a report from a teenage girl who had concerns about two men who approached her while she was walking on Moor Lane in Bolsover between 6.30pm and 6.45pm that same evening.
Officers have spoken to the girl’s family and are working with them to gather more information around the report.
Police urge anyone who was in the Moor Lane area at Bolsover around that time and noticed anything suspicious or has any information which could help with enquiries to contact officers on the details below, quoting reference 919-031222:
• Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page
• Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
• Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.