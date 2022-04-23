Detectives are investigating reports that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted in the Brimington area.

The incidents happened between Monday 18 April and Thursday 21 April on Lansdowne Road, Station Road, Manor Road, Cross Street and Ringwood Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are still ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any further information.

The boy has today been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently in police custody.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the reports and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any further information.

If think you may be able to help, please contact police on the below details, quoting reference 22*221493:

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website –Use the crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Phone – call police on 101