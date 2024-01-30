News you can trust since 1855
Taxi driver attacked outside pub in Derbyshire town centre – as police launch appeal for witnesses

An investigation has been launched after an incident that saw a taxi driver assaulted outside a Derbyshire town centre pub.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a taxi driver was assaulted in Clay Cross on Friday, January 26.

The incident took place on Market Street at 11.00pm and saw the victim, a man in his 30s, assaulted.

Door 2 Door Taxis, based on Knifesmithgate in Chesterfield town centre, posted on social media yesterday that one of their drivers had been assaulted outside the New Inn pub in Clay Cross.

The incident occurred on Market Street in Clay Cross.The incident occurred on Market Street in Clay Cross.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*053383:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.