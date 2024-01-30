Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a taxi driver was assaulted in Clay Cross on Friday, January 26.

The incident took place on Market Street at 11.00pm and saw the victim, a man in his 30s, assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Door 2 Door Taxis, based on Knifesmithgate in Chesterfield town centre, posted on social media yesterday that one of their drivers had been assaulted outside the New Inn pub in Clay Cross.

The incident occurred on Market Street in Clay Cross.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*053383:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101