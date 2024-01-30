Taxi driver attacked outside pub in Derbyshire town centre – as police launch appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a taxi driver was assaulted in Clay Cross on Friday, January 26.
The incident took place on Market Street at 11.00pm and saw the victim, a man in his 30s, assaulted.
Door 2 Door Taxis, based on Knifesmithgate in Chesterfield town centre, posted on social media yesterday that one of their drivers had been assaulted outside the New Inn pub in Clay Cross.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*053383:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.