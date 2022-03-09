Derbyshire teen receives suspended sentence for crashing BMW after failing to stop for police
A teenager who crashed his car after failing to stop for officers in Derbyshire has been given a suspended sentence by the courts.
Brooklyn Hoban-Langley, 19, of Holmfield, Buxton, was found guilty in Derby Crown Court of two offences- dangerous driving and failing to stop- after an incident last October.
At the time of the crash, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted: “Dove Holes. BMW comes flying past us, we spin round to have a chat and it fails to stop and makes off dangerously. We abort.
“Then numerous calls from the public about this BMW which has crashed after running out of skill. Vehicle recovered and driver to be reported to court.”
Mr Hoban-Langley was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also given a two month curfew, along with a requirement to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.