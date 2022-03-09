Derbyshire teen receives suspended sentence for crashing BMW after failing to stop for police

Brooklyn Hoban-Langley, 19, of Holmfield, Buxton, was found guilty in Derby Crown Court of two offences- dangerous driving and failing to stop- after an incident last October.

At the time of the crash, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted: “Dove Holes. BMW comes flying past us, we spin round to have a chat and it fails to stop and makes off dangerously. We abort.

“Then numerous calls from the public about this BMW which has crashed after running out of skill. Vehicle recovered and driver to be reported to court.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BMW was badly damaged following the crash last year.