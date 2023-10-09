Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers began following a car on Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, at around 2.30am on October 4.

The car raced away at high speed, going through red lights and the wrong way down a one-way street, before being abandoned in Meden Bank, Pleasley.

Police began to search in the darkness for the driver and a police drone using a thermal imaging camera picked up the suspect hiding in trees and alerted officers on the ground.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was later released on police bail.