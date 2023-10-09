News you can trust since 1855
Suspected dangerous driver spotted by drone and arrested after high-speed chase from Mansfield to Pleasley

A man has been arrested after being spotted by a police drone while trying to hide after a high-speed car chase.
By John Smith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Officers began following a car on Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, at around 2.30am on October 4.

The car raced away at high speed, going through red lights and the wrong way down a one-way street, before being abandoned in Meden Bank, Pleasley.

Police began to search in the darkness for the driver and a police drone using a thermal imaging camera picked up the suspect hiding in trees and alerted officers on the ground.

A suspected dangerous driver was spotted trying to hide in trees by a police drone. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA suspected dangerous driver was spotted trying to hide in trees by a police drone. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A suspected dangerous driver was spotted trying to hide in trees by a police drone. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was later released on police bail.

PC Caitlin Bramley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It can be extremely difficult to locate suspects in the dark but it really is extremely hard for them to evade our high-tech eyes in the sky.”